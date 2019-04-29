Man kills wife, ‘paramour’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in Chak Jhumra police precincts.

Police said that Luqman of Chak 154-RB, Baghiyara, called police and told that a dacoit had gunned down a woman in his house for offering resistance during a dacoity attempt. The dacoit was also killed in retaliatory fire.

A police team led by the SP Madina Town and the DSP Nishatabad reached the spot and found the matter suspicious. The initial investigation showed that house owner Zulfiqar, son of Manzoor Hussain, had killed his 22-year-old wife Asma and her alleged paramour Sarfraz alias Sarfo (27) of Chak 293/RB, Odha Ka Chak. The police took the bodies in custody and sent them for postmortem.

Power shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a power shutdown notice due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132KV Gojra grid station, Rasheedabad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders originating from 132KV University grid station, Razabad, Madinabad, Sidhupura, Aminpur, Ghulam Muhammadabad, Marzipura, Rehmatabad, Qadirabad, Ahmadabad and Subhanabad feeders emanating from 132KV Narwala grid station and Bagaywala feeder originating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm while Faisalabad Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Kashmir Wood, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, Abdullah Fiber, Ariyan Textile, Tayyab Textile Mill, Sarfraz Textile, Tahir Rafiq Textile and Al-Murtaza feeders originating from 132-KV Kamalpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Monday (April 29).

Similarly, electricity supply from Fatehabad and Yasrab feeders emanating from 132KV OTP grid station, Sohal, Muzaffar Shaheed and Kamal Spinning feeders originating from 132KV Thikriwala grid station will also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm on April 29.

17 gamblers arrested: The police have arrested 17 persons for gambling from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours. On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Garh and caught seven accused, including Ghulam Rasool, Zahoor Ahmad, Hassan, Ali Raza, Altaf Hussain and Siddique, red-handed while gambling. Similarly, the police arrested 10 accused Arshad, Waheed, Mujahid, Ahmad Ali, Kashif, Abdul Ghaffar, Ziaullah, Shehzad, Bahadur Ali and Faisal from Chak 470/GB while gambling on pigeon flights. The police also recovered stake money, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Seven held for decanting: The police arrested seven shopkeepers from various parts of the city on the charges of decanting and selling fireworks illegally. The police teams during a number of raids arrested Abdur Rauf from Narwala Road, Aslam from Chak 79/RB, Ashraf from Metropol Road, Nadeem Masih from Mithaiwala Chowk and Irfan Muneer from Chak 266/RB for decanting. The police also arrested Arslan and Suleman from Jhumra Road and recovered heavy quantity of wireworks from their possession. Further investigation is under way.