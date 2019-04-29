IEP holds seminar on optical fibre technology

Islamabad : Institution of Engineers, Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Centre (IEP-RIC) held here a seminar for professional development of the young engineers in order to keep them well-aware informed of new emerging technologies and scientific developments.

The topic of the seminar was ‘Optical Fibre Communication System’. Professor Dr. Hafiz Ashiq Hussain, Chairman Electrical Engineering Department, HITEC University Taxila was the resource person at the seminar, who gave a detailed presentation on design and analysis of steel structures for material handling system.

He spoke about the communication systems and its working principles. He also highlighted the advantages of Optical Fibre Communication. Dr. Hussain who carries rich academic experience noted that Pakistan was doing well in mobilizing the new technology for its socio-economic development.

He pointed out Fifer system is free from Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), free from Radiofrequency Interference (RFI), free from Electromagnetic Pulses (EMP) due to switching transients and its operation remains unaffected in Electrically Noisy environments.

The seminar (technical lecture) was presided over by the Chairman IEP-RIC, Engr. Hafiz M. Ehsan ul Haq Qazi. It was conducted by Group Captain (r) Engr. Najamuddin.

The event was the part of continuing professional development’s series, arranged by the Centre to create awareness about the issues of public importance. It provides opportunities to the young engineers to meet their seniors and learn from experience and technical know-how.

Hafiz M. Ehsanul Haq Qazi in his concluding remarks spoke about the performance of the Centre in the recent years, stating they laid special emphasis on up-gradation professional standard of the young engineers.