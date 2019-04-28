Islamabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and AJK reach semis

LAHORE: Islamabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and AJK Blind School teams qualified for the semifinals of the 5th edition of Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament 2019.

In the day’s match, Al-Maktoom Islamabad beat Rangers Special Children School Karachi by 246 runs at Boranwala Cricket Ground, Faisalabad. Al-Maktoom Islamabad won the toss and decided to bat first. Islamabad posted the record highest total of the tournament by piling up 395 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Khayyam Abbasi yet again played an outstanding innings of 178 runs and Shahid remained unbeaten on102. Umar and Ali Hamza claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Rangers Special Children School Karachi were bowled out on just 149 runs in 14 overs. Sohaib was the top performer with ball, he took 4 wickets and Khayyam Abbasi calimed 2 wickets. Man of the Match went to Khayyam Abbasi. Govt Spl Edu Schools Peshawar beat Govt. Secondary School for the Blind Bahawalpur by eight wickets in the second match. Peshawar won the toss and put Bahawalpur into bat. Bahawalpur made 147 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Tahir was their top scorer with 35 runs. For Peshawar, Junaid took 2 wickets, M Amir and Abu Huraera claimed 1 wicket each. Peshawar in reply chased the target of 148 runs in 11.4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Nouman 50* and Haseen Ullah 30 were the main contributor with bat. Man of the Match was awarded to Nouman.