Firdous Ashiq Awan to open Jashn-e-Rawalpindi today

Rawalpindi: Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate three-day Musical Concert and Geo Projection Mapping (second phase of Jashn-e-Rawalpindi, Family Festival today (Friday) at the Shamshabad Public Park.

Renowned singers like Arif Lohar, Asim Azhar, Sain Zahoor would perform besides other local singers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad. This was stated by chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Mahmood while talking to newsmen on Thursday. Chairman, Punjab Education Foundation, Wasiq Qayyum, who is also an MPA, was also present along with Asif Mahmood. He said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PHA in cooperation with private limited company, launched the entertaining programme for the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on April 21 which is continuing successfully.

Now in the second phase of Jashn-e-Rawalpindi PHA and private company has arranged musical concert which would be inaugurated by Firdous Ashiq Awan today (Friday). Special arrangement for children like 'Kids Areas' have been set up while for families would entertain and refresh themselves with regional and local foods for which stalls have been established. The festival would also contain programs like Night Qawalis, live game shows besides live performance by families and their children besides other colorful events. The festival would attract a large number of people and would bear a special significance in the history of the two cities. In the past, people were deprived of such like events but now the present government of Punjab has arranged entertaining programme for them which is a significant step.