Islamic State claims Sri Lanka attacks

BEIRUT: The Islamic State group (Daesh) on Tuesday claimed a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka, after the government blamed local extremists for the blasts. "Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters," said a statement released by IS propaganda agency Amaq. Sunday’s bombings targeting churches and high-end hotels are among the deadliest such attacks worldwide since the 2001 strikes on the United States.