Pak envoy to Spain calls on Pervaiz

LAHORE: Consul General to Barcelona, Spain, Ali Imran Chaudhry called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Assembly chambers here Tuesday.

On this occasion, Hameedullah Bhatti, Malik Tahir Mahmud, Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Abid Gilani and Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present.

Talking during the meeting, PA Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistanis settled abroad were our asset and their role in building and progress of Pakistan was like backbone. He said that provision of facilities to the Overseas Pakistanis was included in our foremost priorities. Consul General Ali Imran Chaudhry informed the Speaker that Pakistani immigrants in Spain were working hard day and night for development of Pakistan.

Family planning: Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar has said Population Welfare Department is working on different ADP schemes to make family planning services better and to approach more couples. He said the scheme regarding franchising of clinical services had been approved during fiscal year 2018-19. He was talking with party workers at his office.

The minister told the workers that Punjab government was very serious towards the problem of increasing population and paying special attention towards the projects of population control.