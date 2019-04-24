PPP likely to win district council Sukkur chairman’s slot unopposed

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro interviewed several candidates and finalised Sardar Taqi Khan Dharejo as the candidate for by-election of the district council chairman, Sukkur, on Tuesday. No one has submitted nomination against the PPP candidate and following the withdrawal of PPP’s other candidates, Sardar Taqi Khan is likely to return unopposed for chairman district council Sukkur. The former chairman district council Aslam Sheikh had resigned and the election commission had announced the by-election schedule for May 2. Today (Wednesday) is the last date for the withdrawal of the nomination forms.