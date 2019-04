Round matches decided in National Ranking Badminton

LAHORE: All-Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament started here with the four round matches were played on the opening day. Secretary General Khyber Pakthunkhwa Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt was the chief guest of opening ceremony.

Results: 1st Round: Kashif Sulehri (NBP) beat Omair Khan (ISB) by 21-18, Osama Sattar (PTCL) beat Abdul Salam (PMAD) by 21-7, Owais Danish (Army) beat Umair Khan (KP) by 21-11, Zubair Shah (KP) beat Omi Omer (Railways) by 21-18, Zain Ul Abdin (Army) beat Osama (KP) by 21-17, Sep Arslan (Army) beat Usaid Gul (KP) by 21-18, M Bilal (Sindh) beat M Waqas (ISB) by 21-16, Ihtisham (Army) beat Daanyal Ali (NBP) by 21-8, Usman Shah (Army) beat Raza Ali Adil (PB) by 21-15, Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) beat Ibrahim Rasheed (ISB) by 21-11, Shahab Khan (ISB) beat Shakir (KP) by 22-20, Waqas (KP) beat Mannan (Police) by 21-6, Shahid Ahmed (Sindh) beat Sharjeel (Army) by 21-18, Abuzar (PB) beat Hassan (Railway) by 21-6, Junaid (Army) beat Mekael (KP) by 21-16.

2nd Round: Shujaat Ali Khan (Wapda) beat Kashif Nawaz (FATA) by 21-11, Hayyan Uzair (N.K) beat Ahmad Janjua (ISB) by 21-9, Masood (Police) bear Owais Danish (Army) by 21-19, Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) beat M Ali (PMAD) by 21-7, Shoaib Riaz (KP) beat Uzair Altaf (Railway) by 21-14, Zunain Javed (Wapda) beat Faraz Malik (KP) by 21-17, Ihtisham Ali (Army) beat M Sahale (Fata) by 21-12, Zain Ul Abdin (Army) beat Inam (AJK) by 21-11, Hamza (Army) beat Gul Jan (Fata) by 21-11, Sheraz Ur Rehman (Wapda) beat Shahab Khan (ISB) by 22-20, Nowsherwan (Army) beat Arslan (Army) by 21-12, Muqsit Islam (Army) beat Zuhaib (Army) by 21-8, Abdullah Latif (Army) beat Bilal (Sindh) by 21-6, Haroon (Police) beat Abdullah Rehman (Army) by 21-11, Shahan (KP) beat Waqas Khan (FATA) by 23-21, Qari Adnan (KP) beat Yasir Ali (N.K) by 21-14, Shahid (Sindh) beat Maaz (Sindh) by 21-16, Tehseen Ullah (Wapda) beat Adnan Aziz (Wapda) by 21-17, Kashif Sulehri (NBP) beat Daniyal (KP) by 21-8, Nabeel (Railway) beat Ali Chishti (ISB) by 21-12, Zuhaib (Police) beat Uzair (KP) by 23-21, Usman Ghani (Army) beat Muzamil (AJK) by 21-9, Ozair (KP) beat Hayyatullah (Police) by 21-15, Abuzar (PB) beat Attique Ch. (Wapda) by 22-20, Osama Sattar (PTCL) beat Zubair Shah (KP) BY 21-13, Hafiz Wasif (N.K) beat Waqas (KP) by 21-16, Junaid (Army) beat Zarak (KP) by 21-10, Tayyab Shafiq (PB) beat Usman Shah (Army) by 23-21,

3rd Round: Abdullah Latif (Army) beat Kashif Sulehri (NBP) by 21-15, Nabeel (Railway) beat Shahan (KP) BY 21-12, Tayyab Shafiq (PB) beat Usman Ghani (Army) by 21-19, Abuzar (PB) Beat Asif (PMAD) by 21-9, Shoaib Riaz (KP) beat Shujaat Ali (Wapda) by 21-15, Hafiz Wasif (N.K) beat Moin Khan (Balo) by 21-10, Tehseen Ullah (Wapda) beat Shahid (Sindh) by 21-14, Ihtisham Ali (Army) beat Masood (Police) by 21-14, Ozair (KP) beat Junaid (Army) by 21-8, Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) beat Yousaf (Army) by 21-7, Hayyan (N.K) beat Sheraz Ul Hassan (Wapda) by 21-16, Qari Adnan (KP) beat Nowsherwan (Army) by 23-21, Osama Sattar (PTCL) beat Hamza Iqbal (Army) by 21-17, Zuhaib (Police) beat Zain Ul Abdin (Army) by 21-14, Haroon (Police) beat Zunain Javed (Wapda) by 21-13, Muqsit Islam (Army) beat Hamza (KP) by 21-12

4th Round: Haroon (Police) beat Hayyan (N.K) BY 21-12, Abuzar (PB) beat Tayyab Shafiq (PB) by 23-21, Abdullah Latif (Army) beat Osama Sattar (PTCL) by 21-14, Qari Adnan (KP) beat Hafiz Waif (N.K) by 21-14, Shoaib Riaz (KP) beat Ahmad Faizan (Wapda) by 21-15, Muqsit Islam (Army) beat Zohaib Khan (Police) by 21-19, P.A Nabeel (Railway) beat Ihtisham Ali (Army) by 21-18, Tehseen Ullah (Wapda) beat Ozair (KP) by 21-11,

Men Doubles Qualifying: Maaz Ali & Danyaal Ali (NBP) beat Ihtisham Ali (Army) by 21-11.