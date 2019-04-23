Anti-polio vaccination campaign in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Secretary Health, Government of Sindh, Saeed Ahmed Awan, on Monday initiated the polio vaccination campaign by administering polio drops to a child at the Children Hospital, Larkana.

Talking to the media, Saeed Ahmed Awan termed the re-emergence of polio in Sindh as shocking and said as many as nine million children of Sindh would be vaccinated, besides being given Vitamin A drops in the new campaign.

The health secretary said 5,000 security personnel were deployed for 56,000 polio workers in Sindh. He said action will be taken against parents refusing administering polio drops to their children.

Conceding to the shortage of doctors, Awan said 1,700 doctors are doing postgraduation. He said the health department has prepared a uniform policy allowing that only those doctors could take up post graduation who have completed three years of service at their respective hospitals.

While expressing regretsabout the Asmat Junejo case in Karachi in which the girl who visited a hospital for toothache was raped and subsequently killed there allegedly by the doctor, he said a commission is conducting inquiry into the tragic case. The secretary said there will be no compromise if the doctor is found involved and stern action will be taken action him.