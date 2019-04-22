close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Newsdesk
April 22, 2019

6 die in Lahore building collapse

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
April 22, 2019

LAHORE: At least six people, including two women, were killed when a multi-storey building collapsed in Lahore’s Bhati Chowk area on Saturday night, Geo News reported.According to rescue sources, three others, including two children, were injured in the building collapse. The four-storey building collapsed in Mohalla Aslam Khan area due to which residents were trapped under the debris. The injured were shifted to a medical facility.

