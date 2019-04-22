Turkey opposition leader attacked

ISTANBUL: The leader of Turkey's main opposition party was attacked on Sunday at a funeral for a soldier killed in fighting against Kurdish militants, a state news agency and his party said.

Republican People's Party (CHP) chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu was taken to a nearby house by security forces for his protection, Anadolu state news agency said. Video of the incident on social media showed a mob pushing and shoving around Kilicdaroglu as he makes his way through the crowd.

The group first protested against Kilicdaroglu presence at the funeral in the

Cubuk district of the capital Ankara and then attackedhim with blows, Anadolusaid.