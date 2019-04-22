Delay in provision of dumpsters irks G-13 residents

Islamabad : Residents of sector G-13 have demanded provision of dumpsters as smell emitting from the scattered garbage have become a constant nuisance for locals as well as visitors.

Numerous complaints have been lodged with Federal Government Employee Housing Foundation (FGEHF) time to time for provision of dumpsters at the designated places in the sector, but so far these were not entertained.

Due to absence of a proper garbage collection system, especially in commercial areas and markets of the said sector, people were forced to throw garbage in vacant plots or in streets.

Reza Ranjha, a resident of G-13/1 said FGEHF have hired the services of donkey-cart handlers who do not pick up the garbage from every doorstep regularly.

"However, after collecting trash from houses, they throw it in nearby plots or underdeveloped area of the sector, causing negative impact on environment," he lamented.

A senior official in FGEHF told APP that a tender have been floated for provision of cleaning equipment and collection of solid waste garbage from sector G-13 and sub sector G-14/4 including transportation and disposal at the designated garbage containment site by CDA.

The tender will be received on April 15, 2019 and companies having machinery and garbage compactors, skip lifters, tractors with trolleys and tractor with bucket would be preferred, he added.

Answering a query, he said, the foundation have imposed complete ban on garbage burning in the area as it contributes huge loss to the environment and in case someone violates stern action would be taken.

He said there were 120 persons who were collecting trash from sub-sectors, G-13/1, G-13/2, G-13/3,G-13/4 and from G-14/4 on regular basis under supervisors.

Amir Masih, a garbage collector while expressing his concern said it was difficult to load the trolley as we have no machinery and equipment to handle the trash.

"Due to the absence of bin we lift the garbage with help of shovels manually to load the truck," he said.

Amir said there were only three points in sub sector g-13/1 where we drop the trash after collecting it from the houses.

He said in 2015 there were 40 to 45 waste bins were provided by the authorities but now there was not a single bin in its genuine condition to drop garbage inside, as all the dumpsters are in deplorable condition due to which trash had scattered.

With the rapid increase in the population of the sector, 80 dumpsters are required to meet the needs. He said with provision of waste disposal machinery it would be easy to handle the trash.