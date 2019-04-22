Easter celebrated

LAHORE: As the Christian community celebrated Easter on Sunday throughout the country the Christian community living in the provincial capital also celebrated this day with religious zeal and fervour.

The Christian families took to the churches for special prayers and ceremonies across the city in every locality. Special prayers for peace and prosperity of the country were held in every church.

The families, including Children and youths vocalised religious and festive songs in connection with the festival. The special prayers and services in the churches continued throughout the day. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also felicitated the Christian citizens on the occasion.

Our correspondent adds: Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat paid surprise visits to a number of churches to check security arrangements on the occasion of Easter on Sunday.

He was accompanied by the district administration officers and police officers. The minister greeted the Christian community on Easter and directed the law enforcing agencies to remain alert.