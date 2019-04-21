Sarfraz to bat at No 5 in WC

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed will be coming down the order during the upcoming World Cup in England.

It has been learnt as a test case, Sarfraz will be batting at number five during the England series and then maintain his position in the World Cup matches. Wicket-keeper batsman also expressed his intent during a talk with a local TV channel. Pakistan cricket board had announced 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 on April18. The team and PCB management also met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala Islamabad on Friday and took suggestion from the legend cricketer and former skipper. “I have decided to bat at number five. I hope I will prove helpful for the team at this position,” said Sarfraz in his conversation with local TV. The right-handed batsman has scored 1,942 runs in 101 ODIs with an average of 31.91. Pakistani squad is leaving for England to participate in the World Cup on Tuesday.