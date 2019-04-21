close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

Tree plantation

Lahore

LAHORE : Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Malik planted a sapling at Manawan Police Lines as part of the government’s tree-plantation campaign.

He said the City Traffic Police Lahore was playing a vital role in the tree-plantation campaign. He said action was also being taken against the smoke emitting vehicles.

