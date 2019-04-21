tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Malik planted a sapling at Manawan Police Lines as part of the government’s tree-plantation campaign.
He said the City Traffic Police Lahore was playing a vital role in the tree-plantation campaign. He said action was also being taken against the smoke emitting vehicles.
