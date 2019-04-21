close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
April 21, 2019

APNS welcomes Firdous as Special Assistant on Information

National

P
PPI
April 21, 2019

KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting. They hoped that during her tenure the cordial relations between the federal government and the APNS will be more strengthened. The APNS expressed its confidence that during her tenure the APNS would enjoy her assistance and cooperation in addressing the unresolved issues of the newspaper industry.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan