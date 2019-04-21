APNS welcomes Firdous as Special Assistant on Information

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting. They hoped that during her tenure the cordial relations between the federal government and the APNS will be more strengthened. The APNS expressed its confidence that during her tenure the APNS would enjoy her assistance and cooperation in addressing the unresolved issues of the newspaper industry.
KARACHI: All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali on Saturday welcomed the appointment of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting. They hoped that during her tenure the cordial relations between the federal government and the APNS will be more strengthened. The APNS expressed its confidence that during her tenure the APNS would enjoy her assistance and cooperation in addressing the unresolved issues of the newspaper industry.