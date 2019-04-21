PPP activists protest price hike, unemployment

MARDAN: Activists of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Saturday staged a rally against the spiralling prices of different commodities and increasing joblessness.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the federal and provincial governments, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the prime minister, as well as the federal and provincial governments. PPP district president Nawabzada Aurangzeb Khan, general secretary Aurangzeb, former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Hoti, party's provincial council member Abid Ali Shah advocate and other party office-bearers led the rally. The rally started from Khwaja Hoti's residence at Bagh and turned in to a public meeting at Pakistan Chowk.

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had failed to control price-hike and tackle unemployment issue in the country.

They said that instead of providing relief, people were facing problems under the current government.

They said the recent removal of a few federal ministers would not solve problems of the country. They demanded Imran Khan and his government to relinquish power.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.