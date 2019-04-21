Need for environmental information management system underlined

PESHAWAR: Participants of a consultative workshop unanimously stressed the need for a robust environmental information management system in the country for meeting with challenges faced due to impact of climatic changes.

The consultative workshop was jointly organised by Ministry of Climate Change, United Nations Development Programme under the Global Environment Benefits (GEB) project, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The workshop "Environmental Information Management System: Addressing Key Issues and Way forward for Pakistan" was address by a number of experts.

The participants of the workshop also agreed that all government departments/stakeholders should play there role in a coordinated manner for addressing key issues and safeguarding environment of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saleem Janjua, country Coordinator (GEB) presented brief overview of the initiative of the organisation.

He highlighted importance of environmental information management system in the country and appreciated the efforts of the United Nations in this regard.

The event proceeded with an interactive discussion on the subject topic. Environmental information and management, key issues and way forward for Pakistan were discussed in detail.