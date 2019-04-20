Pakistan-Turkey military dialogue concludes

ISLAMABA: Three-day 14th round of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting (HLMDG) ended in the Ministry of Defence here Friday.

Lt General (Retd) Ikramul Haq, Secretary Defence led Pakistan delegation while Turkish delegation was led by Lt General Metin GURAK, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff of Turkey.

Prior to holding of plenary session, Lt General Metin GURAK had a meeting with Lt General (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan and the Middle East.

In addition, delegations took stock of the measures that have been taken since holding of last HLMDG meeting in Turkey in February, last year.

Lt General Metin GURAK also held meetings with the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and the Chief of General Staff.

During these meetings, matters relating to defence cooperation covering training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment were discussed. Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial atmosphere.

Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields. It was agreed that 15th Round of Pakistan-Turkey HLMDG meeting will be held in Turkey on mutually agreed dates.