WI women’s team named for Ireland, England tours

BARBADOS: Hayley Matthews, the all-rounder, returned from injury while Stacy-Ann King, the left-hand batter, earned a recall as West Indies Women announced a 14-member squad for their summer tour of Ireland and England, which begins on May 26.

King, who last played for them in October 2016, impressed selectors in the domestic 50-over and Twenty20 tournaments.

Matthews, who injured her knee during the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia in December and had missed the series against Pakistan in February, too has been in fine form in the domestic matches.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira and spinner Anisa Mohammed’s poor form has been cited as the reason for their exclusion.

“Stacy-Ann King’s return to the West Indies Women’s team to tour Ireland and England is no real surprise after her performance during the recently concluded Women’s Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze tournaments. Her experience is very vital in this very crucial series against England, a series that we must win, so her ability to bowl good left-arm swing will be an added dimension to our bowling attack,” Robert Haynes, the interim chairman of selectors, said.

“Anisa Mohammed and Merissa Aguilleira’s performances in the recent women’s championships weren’t what we expected or how we wanted them to perform, so unfortunately they were not picked on this touring squad.

“There are other ladies who are vying for these coveted spots, we have three other wicket-keepers who have all been scoring consistently thereby outperforming Merissa.”

In Anisa’s absence, Matthews and captain Stafanie Taylor will lead the spin attack.

Along with the 14 members, six reserve players have been named for a training camp in Antigua from May 6 to 20, prior to their departure to Ireland on May 21.