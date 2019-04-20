close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

Rally on book day

Islamabad

 
April 20, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Library Club is going to hold a rally in connection with World Book Day at F-9 Park on April 23, 2019, says a press release.

The rally will be taken out in collaboration with Young Thinkers Team. A large number of librarians, students and members of the civil society will attend the rally. The speakers will shed light on importance of books.

