Fri Apr 19, 2019
N
Newsdesk
April 19, 2019

Death toll tops 200 in Tripoli fighting

World

N
Newsdesk
April 19, 2019

GENEVA: Some 205 people have been killed, including 18 civilians, and 913 wounded in two weeks of fighting near the Libyan capital of Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. Shells slammed into a densely-populated district of Tripoli late on Tuesday, piling misery on civilians from a two-week assault by commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces to take Libya’s capital from an internationally-backed government.

