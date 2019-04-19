close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019

88 villages declared sensitive in Sargodha

National

April 19, 2019

SARGODHA: In the wake of recent rains in the country, more than 88 villages of the area have been declared sensitive. The Irrigation Department has sent a report to the Disaster Management Authority Punjab that in case of floods, the department needed more equipment and machinery. Names of some villages are Shahpur city, Alipur Syedan, Aqil Shah, Jhaverian, Bhera, Kot Bhai Khan, Sabuwal, Kundan, Boonga Mihas, Kot Pehlwan, Mangowal, Wadhan, Megh, Midh Ranjha, suburb areas of tehsil Kotmomin and other areas. The administration has sent directions to Rescue-1122, traffic, police and other departments concerned for making preparations to deal with any flood-like situation.

