Renowned scholar Dr Jamil Jalibi passes away

KARACHI: Renowned scholar Prof Dr Jamil Jalibi passed away after a protracted illness here on Thursday morning. He was 89. He was born in Aligarh on June 12, 1929, and came to Pakistan after Partition in 1947. Prof Jalibi’s literary works covered several fields, but Tareekh-e-Adab-e-Urdu, history of Urdu literature, in four volumes, is considered to be his greatest contribution to the Urdu literature.

