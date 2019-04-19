Aisam, Lammons into Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Nathaniel Lammons of the US reached the quarter-finals of Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open in Florida on Thursday.

The third-seeded pair of Aisam and Nathaniel defeated the wildcard American duo of JC Aragone and Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the first round of this ATP Challenger 100. They will now face the pair of Treat Huey from Philippines and Fabrice Martin from France in the quarters.