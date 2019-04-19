Asian Boxing Championship Amir gets bye in first round

KARACHI: Debutant Amir Masood got bye in the first round of the Asian Boxing Championship which begins at Bangkok on Friday (today).

Amir will now play on Saturday (tomorrow) in the second round of the 64 kilogramme competition against the winner of the first round bout which will be held between Aal-Ezirej Karrar Kadhim Sahim of Iraq and Abdurasulov Shunkor of Uzbekistan on Friday.

Amir, who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the lone boxer to be fielded by Pakistan in the event in which a record 312 boxers from 34 nations are set to fight for the medals. In Amir’s weight category, there are 22 boxers. Syed Kamal Khan, secretary of KP Boxing Association, is accompanying him as manager.