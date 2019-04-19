close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Asian Boxing Championship Amir gets bye in first round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

KARACHI: Debutant Amir Masood got bye in the first round of the Asian Boxing Championship which begins at Bangkok on Friday (today).

Amir will now play on Saturday (tomorrow) in the second round of the 64 kilogramme competition against the winner of the first round bout which will be held between Aal-Ezirej Karrar Kadhim Sahim of Iraq and Abdurasulov Shunkor of Uzbekistan on Friday.

Amir, who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the lone boxer to be fielded by Pakistan in the event in which a record 312 boxers from 34 nations are set to fight for the medals. In Amir’s weight category, there are 22 boxers. Syed Kamal Khan, secretary of KP Boxing Association, is accompanying him as manager.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports