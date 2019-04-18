Get out of the box

It is now time for India and Pakistan to opt for some out-of-the-box measures to further reduce the ongoing war hysteria and unwarranted tension on borders. A high-level Pakistani military and government delegation should undertake a visit to India after the Indian lections and commence negotiations with the new Indian leadership on all issues which have blighted us for seven decades, most importantly terrorism and Kashmir. Pakistan should then initiate actions against extremist organizations still existing on its soil , especially those who have been designated as global terrorists by the UN and the US

Pakistan has been on the receiving end since the commencement of global war against terrorism in 2001. India should show sincere efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue through a step by step approach. India and Pakistan should open their channels of communication as blocking each other’s media, sportsmen and intellectuals shows a regressive mindset in the information age. A complete paradigm shift is required in the mindset of relevant stakeholders in both countries as both India and Pakistan can only gain and learn from each other’s experiences and talent. They just cannot afford to remain enemies.

Umar M Makhdumi

Karachi