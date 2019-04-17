Rameez, Sanam bag individual titles in Masters TT

KARACHI: Mohammad Rameez and Sanam Yasin lifted men’s and women’s singles titles respectively as All Pakistan PTTF Masters Cup Table Tennis tournament concluded here at the Majeed Khan Gymnasium at Islamia Club on Tuesday. It was all Wapda affair as the finalists of both men’s and women’s singles belonged to Wapda. In the men’s singles final Swat-born Rameez defeated Abdul Rahim 4-1 with the set score of 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4.

Meanwhile in the women’s singles final Sanam Yasin got the better of Sadia Raheel 4-1 with the set score being 11-8, 9-11, 11-1, 11-6, 13-11. Karachi Table Tennis Association’s (KTTA) president Sulaiman Mehdi graced the closing ceremony. On Monday WAPDA had lifted men’s team event title while Chromatex had annexed women’s team event crown. In the event 32 leading men and 16 top women showcased their talent. The event was organsied by Sindh Table Tennis Association (STTA).