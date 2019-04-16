Eight speed guns to be installed to monitor rash driving: Faisalabad CTO

FAISALABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Raza Monday said eight speed guns would be installed soon on main city roads and important entry/exit points to monitor rash driving round-the-clock.

Talking to reporters, the CTO said two mobile speed guns were being used by city traffic police to handle emergency cases.

He said the city traffic police had already submitted a requisition to DIG (traffic) Punjab for at least six more speed guns for Faisalabad to overcome the existing hurdles for effective checking of traffic on main roads of the city. The CTO said in addition to other vital places, these speed guns would also be installed at Samundri Road, Satiana Road, Sheikhupura Road and Jhang Road.

He said Faisalabad was indeed a growing industrial and commercial centre and the second biggest city of Punjab hence the relevant authorities should attach great importance to it and approve a ‘Big Package‘ for it to streamline the rapidly increasing traffic and help remove the growing traffic hazards in Faisalabad.

To a question about the holding of ‘awareness road shows‘ in Faisalabad, the CTO said during the last 1 month, the city traffic police held 17 seminars and symposiums on traffic besides arranging 11 walks with various government departments to impart people the awareness about traffic.

He said ‘special seminars’ were also arranged by the traffic police in various leading universities and colleges of Faisalabad to acquaint students with traffic rules. He said the traffic police would continuing holding of seminars in Educational Institutions of Faisalabad and arrange ‘Traffic Walks ‘ in the universities and colleges of Faisalabad with active cooperation and participation of the students.

He fully agreed with a proposal that the FCCI and other trade associations should be approached by the traffic police to organise maximum possible “roads awareness shows” in Faisalabad. The CTO also endorsed the proposal that as per previous practice, the traffic police should hold at least 100 traffic awareness programmes in 30 important cities including Faisalabad. These programmes, he added, should start from Peshawar and terminate in Karachi, as per previous practice.

To a question, the CTO said the traffic police had been ordered to continue crackdown on wheelie doers.

He said all traffic sector in-charges had been directed to constantly check the areas of their jurisdiction to nab the wheelie doers and those indulged in violating the traffic lanes and other traffic regulations.

Replying to another question about the reduction of age limit, the CTO said since the age limit of 18 years was mandatory to get the National Identity Card, hence the Traffic Police was bound to comply with this restriction.

About renewal of driving license, the CTO said to facilitate driving license holders, the city traffic police had already established 15 “Police Khidmat Centres” for renewal of the driving licenses in addition to main traffic office.