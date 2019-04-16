Minister meets Chinese ambassador

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal met the Ambassador of Republic of China Yao Jing here on Monday.

The minister and the ambassador agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation. Matters relating to Pak-China friendship, bilateral cooperation, investment of Chinese companies in Punjab and various matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. CEO Punjab Investment Board and Trade was also present in the meeting.

Ambassador of China Yao Jing appreciated the work undertaken by the Punjab government for development of special economic zone in Punjab. He said that under the socio-economic cooperation segment of CPEC new ways of collaboration are to be explored.

The minister for industries said that the Punjab government was focusing on training of its labour force through a comprehensive plan of technical and vocational education, so as to encourage and support their engagement into the overall industrialisation in the province. He also highlighted the strong potential of Punjab to attract investment especially under the industrial collaboration framework of CPEC. He thanked the Ambassador of China for his recent visit to Faisalabad and his efforts to encourage more investment in Punjab.