Rangers arrest 17 suspects

The Sindh Rangers arrested 17 suspects, including those accused of extorting money and committing robberies, during targeted operations in different parts of the city on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the Rangers’ personnel conducted a targeted raid in the Malir area where they arrested two suspects, later identified as Khadim Hussain, alias Magsi, and Abdul Hameed. The arrested men were allegedly involved in a number of extortion cases.

The paramilitary force also carried out raids in the Korangi, Sacchal. Frere, Kalri, Nabi Bux, Mithadar, Kharadar, Garden, Baghdadi and Mehmoodabad areas where they apprehended 14 accused who were identified as Muhammad Tauqeer Saeed, Muhammad Umair, Syed Amaan, Faizan, Siraaj, Sanaullah, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Jibran, Muhammad Sohail, Rashid, Sajid, Daniyal, Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Irfan.

According to the Rangers, the arrested suspects were involved in various criminal offences, including illegal sale and purchase of weapons, dacoities, and street crime. A suspect, Raja Muzammil, was arrested by the Rangers when they carried out a raid in the Mehmoodabad area. The suspect was allegedly involved in drug peddling in the area.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered arms, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the arrested suspects who were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

A day earlier, the Sindh Rangers had conducted targeted raids in the Saudabad, Awami Colony and Korangi Industrial Area localities, from where they had arrested nine suspects. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the suspects were identified as Tariq, Saqib, Asadullah, Bilal Ahmed, Arsalan Ajmal Afridi, Siraj Khan, Qamar Riaz, Kamran Khan and Naeem Khan.