Facilities to business community Imran’s vision, says Elahi

LAHORE: Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said it is the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Overseas Pakistanis and business communities of other countries should be convinced for doing business in Pakistan and they should be provided all those facilities which help in promotion of their business, the government is working quite speedily for facilitating business community.

Speaking at the luncheon reception in the honour of Pakistan South Africa Business Community delegation at the Governor's House here Sunday, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan presently is creating its own separate identity on the world map, is an ideal country for promotion of business particularly textile sector has always remained strong in Pakistan, from 2002 to 2008, I established Sunder Industrial Estate where all problems of business community are solved through one window operation, also set up Faisalabad Garments City and an industrial estate in Multan which are fully functional, whosoever want to set up any industry here he can start work immediately because Pakistan is progressing presently, vision of Imran Khan government is that full cooperation be extended to business community, the government will provide full protection and facilities for promotion of their business.

Pakistan South Africa Business Forum delegation included Sadi Bin Asad Farooqui, Syed H Mian, Lindi Rufuf Radebe, Hassan Bhadelia, Ibrahim Patel, Salim Abdul Shakoor, Ijaz Mehmood Khan, Rashid Iqbal, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Ilyas, Ch Azhar Mahmood and Muhammad Rafiq Memon whereas Pakistani businessmen Safdar Sindhu and Ijaz Chaudhry especially participated.

Thanking acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi, South Africa business community delegation Chairman Saeed Mian invited him to participate in the business conference being held in Johannesburg. He said we are trying that Overseas Pakistanis should return and invest in their own country.