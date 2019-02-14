Killing of 3 labourers in Larkana protested

KHAR: The members of Bajaur Youth Jirga and trader community staged a protest against the killing of innocent poor labourers hailing from the tribal district in Larkana city of Sindh province on Wednesday.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the killers and demanding justice for the victim families, the protesters urged the Sindh government to provide protection to the Pakhtuns working there. Speaking on the occasion, BYJ members Javed Rahman, Siddique Akbar and traders’ leader Bahadur and others condemned the killing of three labourers from Bajaur in Larkana. They urged the Sindh government to arrest the killers forthwith and award them exemplary punishment. They feared that such incidents would flare up ethnic violence, which would not be in the interest of country and nation. The protesters announced that a mammoth protest would be staged along with the bodies of victim labourers by blocking the roads today to press the government to arrest the accused forthwith.