Wed Feb 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis begins

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis got under way to wet start at the PTF Complex Tuesday. Continuous drizzle curtailed the opening day’s engagements.

First match of the tournament was won by Shiza against Zoya Ahsan following good contest between relatively new players. Sheeza Sajid defeated Alia Usman in second match of ladies singles. Shahida Farooq moved to second round of this category with walkover against Adela Miron. Sara Khan played well managed her opponent well in the under-14 category.

Remaining matches first round matches of all categories will be played on Wednesday.Ladies singles (first round): Shiza bt Zoya Ahsan 6-4, 6-2, Sheeza Sajid bt Alia Usman 6-1, 6-0, Shahida Farooq w/o Adela Miron Girls u-14 (first round): Sara Khan bt Mahnoor Farooqui 5-4(2), 4-1, Zara Khan bt Mahrukh Farooqui-4-2, 3-5, 5-3.

