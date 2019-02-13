Importance of women in formal and informal sectors highlighted

Islamabad : Inspiration talks, exhibition of the work of women artisans and performance by women folk singers featured the commemoration of National Women’s Day at Lok Virsa on Tuesday.

Federal Ombudsman Kashmala Tariq was the chief guest at the event organised by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) and Potohar Organisation for Development Advocacy (PODA). Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahira Shahid, member National Commission for Human Rights Ch. Muhammad Shafique and Kokab Jahan and Zareena Salamat of Pakistan Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) also attended the event.

While addressing the audience Kashmala Tariq emphasized on the importance of women in formal and informal sectors. Moreover, she talked about the contribution of women towards economic development of the country.

She also threw light on the efforts and struggle of the women in the past such as Hazrat Khadejah (RA). She also stated that women working in informal sectors such as agriculture should also be included within the ambit of workforce and workplace. She emphasized on the need for proper training of young girls.

Kashmala talked about the guidelines on filing of a complaint at FOSPAH and its advantages that it is a speedy and a cost-effective process. She shared her thoughts regarding the importance of Federal Ombudsman in the society and the way the office is trying to counter the issues of harassment. She stressed the need of training sessions in universities, colleges, schools etc.

National Commissioner for Human Rights Ch. Muhammad Shafique stated that this day has been celebrated throughout the nation since 12th February 1983 when the country was taken over by Martial Law but due to the striving efforts of Pakistani women, women rights were recognized.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahira Shahid, Executive Director Kokab Jahan and Dr. Zareena Salamat

Chairperson Pakistan Organisation for Development Advocacy (PODA) also addressed the participants.