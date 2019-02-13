Emirates marks 20 years in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Emirates has marked 20 years of successful operations in Lahore and Islamabad, two of Pakistan’s most populous cities, a statement said.
The award-winning airline has recorded solid year-on-year growth in Lahore and Islamabad over the years, carrying more than 8.4 million passengers on both routes in the last two decades.
Emirates’ hub, Dubai, has emerged as the most popular destination for passengers travelling from Lahore and
Islamabad. Religious travel to Jeddah, Medina and
Baghdad was also very frequent over the years, while London, New York, Manchester and Birmingham were
popular among leisure and business travellers, the statement added.
