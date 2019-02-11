Martin returns to NZ squad for Australia ODIs

WELLINGTON: Katey Martin, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter, has returned to New Zealand’s setup for the forthcoming Rose Bowl three-match ODI series against Australia. The 34-year-old had missed the ODIs versus India due to work commitments.

Martin, who compiled a crucial unbeaten hand of 27 against India in the first T20I in Wellington, just played six ODIs in 2018, scoring 83 runs. However, she was in prime during the T20I series against Australia last year, averaging 94.

Meanwhile, Rosemary Mair, the medium pacer, who made her T20I debut against India in Wellington, has earned her maiden ODI call-up. She was impressive in both the T20Is in Wellington and Auckland, snaring three wickets. The New Zealand coach also said that the experience gained by some of the New Zealand players in the WBBL would help them in the upcoming series.

New Zealand squad: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.