Orban offers financial incentives to boost Hungary’s birth rate

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced new tax and loan benefits for families on Sunday as part of his government’s efforts to increase the birth rate while holding a hard line against immigration. Orban, one of the most outspoken critics of mass immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Asia, added that he aimed to keep economic growth 2 percentage points over the European Union average in the next years despite an expected global slowdown. There was no immediate government estimate for the cost of the new measures. Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said on Friday that new spending would be financed from general reserves or surplus revenues in the 2019 budget. Orban’s ruling Fidesz party faces European Parliament and local government elections this year after a string of protests in recent months against the 55-year-old premier’s rule, although the party still leads in opinion polls.