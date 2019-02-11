Aleem Khan’s arrest termed drama

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) women wing provincial secretary information Farah Khan has termed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan as drama and a balancing act to justify the victimisation of her party leadership.

In a statement on Sunday, she said the PML-N leadership was being victimised in the name of so-called accountability which was nothing but a political revenge. She said putting the three times elected prime minister behind bars and levelling corruption charges against him was conspiracy to distance him from the people who he served for decades. "Those trying to malign the former premier are actually defaming the country and tarnishing its image in the comity of nations," she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif had faced jails and trials in the past as well but did not surrender to anti-democratic forces. Farah Khan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was silent over the corruption of 'selected' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the NAB and government would be made accountable for the political revenge against the PML-N leadership and the nation would no more accept victimisation of the true leadership to pave the way for ruling of 'selected' elements. "The NAB is only targeting the real democratic forces."