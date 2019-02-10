Aldughither joins tennis camp

ISLAMABAD: Foreign trainer/coach Muhammad Aldughither has joined camp at the National Training Centre (NTC) at the SDA PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan along with PTF Management visited National Training Centre (NTC) at SDA PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad to witness the training programme.

He interacted with the several players undergoing training under the tutelage of the Head Coach and National Development Director, Asim Shafik, who is ably assisted by Moinuddin Shah and Azim Khan, and foreign trainer-coach Muhammad Aldughither who arrived the other day.

The President gave a pep talk to the players and also was briefed by the head coach and the foreign trainer regarding the training activities.

The President also interacted with the parents of the players who were found to be highly satisfied with the opening of the NTC and thanked the PTF president for organizing such a professional training session for the first time in the country.