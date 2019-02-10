PSHL set to enthrall fans late next month

KARACHI: Just days after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is concluded, sports fans will get a chance to witness another exciting event as the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL) is likely to be organised in the last week of March.

Sources told ‘The News’ on Saturday that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is expected to announce the details of the tournament next week, including the names of foreign players who will participate in Pakistan’s first professional hockey league.

Players from Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France and Argentina will take part in the PSHL. However, no player from Asia will feature in the inaugural edition of the league.

The six participating teams will each have the services of two foreign players. The teams have been named Karachi Kararay, Lahore Ustad, Peshawar Dilawar, Multan Sufiyan, Islamabad Commander and Quetta Defender.

After being thrown out of the FIH Pro League, the PHF has decided to use the PSHL to keep the players engaged and to find new talent.

The federation is also trying to arrange live telecast of the PSHL.

All the matches will be played in Lahore. The source also said that foolproof security arrangements will be made to ensure a successful hockey event.