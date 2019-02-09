close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

National Seniors, Juniors Tennis C’ships from today

Sports

KARACHI: The Boulevard Mall National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships begin on Saturday (today) at Hyderabad Gymkhana in Hyderabad.

The tournament, being organised by Hyderabad Tennis Association (HTA), will end on February 15. National events to be contested are juniors 18 singles and doubles, 14 and under singles and doubles, 10 and under singles and doubles, 40 plus doubles, 45 plus doubles and 50 plus singles. A Sindh ranking event of men’s singles is also included.

The organisers have received 125 entries from Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad , Mirpurkhas, Badin and Dadu.Hasheesh Kumer is the top seed in juniors 18 singles.

