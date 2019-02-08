close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Dacoity bid: Okara DPO presents report to IG Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

LAHORE: Okara DPO presented a detailed report to IG Punjab following latter’s notice of citizen’s injury during a dacoity bid in Okara the other day. According to the report, robbers opened fire on labourers when they refused to stop while returning from the vegetable market and one labourer was injured who has been referred to the Lahore General Hospital. Police took immediate action and registered a case no 127/19 under Section 511/394 PPC. A team under SDPO Depalpur Circle was conducting raids for arresting the robbers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan