Dacoity bid: Okara DPO presents report to IG Punjab

LAHORE: Okara DPO presented a detailed report to IG Punjab following latter’s notice of citizen’s injury during a dacoity bid in Okara the other day. According to the report, robbers opened fire on labourers when they refused to stop while returning from the vegetable market and one labourer was injured who has been referred to the Lahore General Hospital. Police took immediate action and registered a case no 127/19 under Section 511/394 PPC. A team under SDPO Depalpur Circle was conducting raids for arresting the robbers.