National Ladies Tennis venue changed

ISLAMABAD: National Ladies Tennis Tournament, starting from February 12, has been shifted to SDA Pakistan Tennis Complex.Earlier, the event was to be held at the Sports Complex courts. “Venue for the tournament has been changed from PSB to Pakistan Tennis Federation (Syed Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex) Courts due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the organisers hand out says. Players will be taking part in five different categories which include ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls juniors u-18, girls juniors u-14 and girls u-10.