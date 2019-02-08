close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2019

Woman among three killed by dacoits in Faisalabad

National

FAISALABAD: Dacoits killed three people on resistance during dacoity attempts here on Thursday. A shopkeeper, Ghulam Murtaza, was allegedly shot dead by four armed dacoits here at Chak 66, Dhandra.

In another incident, four armed dacoits barged into the house of Iqbal Ahmed and started looting valuables after making the family hostage at gunpoint at Chak 20, Sahianwala. Dacoits shot dead a boy, Aftab Ahmed, when he offered resistance. Meanwhile, a housewife, Sidra Bibi, was gunned down by dacoits when she raised an alarm during a dacoity attempt.

