No one will get NRO or relaxation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asserted on Wednesday that no one would be given an NRO or laxity during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister released a video message to share details of the hurriedly-called meeting of the ruling party’s senior leadership with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The ruling party leadership deliberated upon the latest political situation with particular reference to the arrest of Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan.

Fawad said, “We are seeing there is talk of an NRO. Imran Khan and PTI have fought against corruption for 22 years. This was not a personal fight, but that for the people of Pakistan. To say that someone will get NRO is impossible.”

He explained that during the party meeting, senior PTI leaders expressed grave concern over the role of PML-N leader and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif in the Public Accounts Committee and it was noted that by summoning the NAB officials, an attempt was made to exert pressure on them.

“Shahbaz Sharif is using the platform of PAC as a shield with regard to corruption cases and for this purpose, there is also a talk about inclusion of PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique in PAC,” the minister said.

The minister said that on his part, Aleem Khan tendered resignation immediately after having been taken into custody, establishing a brilliant tradition and this demonstrated the difference between the PTI and other political parties.

“Aleem Khan knows that he has to face NAB cases without using his ministerial slot. Shahbaz Sharif should also have the same approach. We demand of Shahbaz to dissociate himself from the PAC and face corruption charges. It should not look that a balance is being made. Transparency and merit should be seen in the conduct of accountability,” the minister emphasised.

Earlier, in a media chat, the minister said when Aleem Khan was arrested, he immediately sent his resignation to chief minister Punjab and the way, he resigned the difference of culture was quite obvious.

“It shows what type of culture prevails in PTI. And what is the difference between the ruling party and the rest of political parties. After the arrest of Aleem Khan, one wonders, what position now the opposition will take,” he said.

The minister said, “we completely support the accountability process and are standing by it. The strengthening of the state institutions is in fact the strengthening of Pakistan”. The minister said corruption cases would be taken to their logical conclusion.