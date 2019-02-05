A winter’s tale

I have recently received the gas bill for November, 2018 and was shocked to see the amount -- which was almost double than the bill that I paid last year for the same period. My wife and I are senior citizens and live on our pensions and small savings. While we can cut down on buying new clothes, travel and, to some extent, food items and entertainment, we cannot compromise on our health. Therefore, during winter, we have to keep ourselves warm.

The cold in Rawalpindi is already notorious for spreading several respiratory problems and other diseases, including influenza and fever, which, at times, become fatal. The authorities concerned must reduce the cost of gas being supplied to domestic consumers so that people can spend winter comfortably.

Lt Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad