Sri Lankan Food Festival

ISLAMABAD: The Sri Lankan Food Festival was held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel here. High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid inaugurated the event, where two top Sri Lankan chefs were present to re-create the extraordinary flavours of their country. The envoy said there was a saying that the way to a man’s heart was through the stomach. "I believe food can help bring the people of two countries closer. This is the philosophy that has encouraged us to arrange this festival with Serena,” he said. The line-up of chefs for the festival was star-studded, as the hotel welcomed Ranaweera senior chef De Partie who has versatile experience.