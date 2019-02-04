UN urged to take notice of Indian atrocities in held-Kashmir

PAKPATTAN: Former MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar has said that India’s government has violated the basic human rights of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. Talking to media men here on Sunday, he said that India’s use of brutal force and human rights’ violations would not help it mute the voice of the Kashmiri Muslims. He said that the Indian government could not defeat the determination of the Kashmiris with its atrocities. “The international community and human rights’ organisations should play their role to stop the brutalities in Indian-held Kashmir. Indian forces are using force against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris who are struggling for their just right to self-determination,” he added.