Concern over delay in doctors’ induction

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore has expressed concern over inordinate delay in doctors’ induction of January 2019 batch, saying the PMA shall not allow any department to play with the future of 1,500 young doctors.

This was observed in a meeting of young doctors chaired by Prof Ashraf Nizami here at PMA House on Sunday. Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Izhar Ahmad, Dr. Tanveer Anwar, Dr Ajmal Naqvi, Dr Sikandar Hayyat Gondal, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Talha Sherwani and Dr Ahmad Naeem Akhtar and other attended the meeting.

They observed that Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is harassing young doctors with it wrong policies, which needs a thorough accountability. The PMA office-bearers have observed that incompetence of PITB, silence of health department and wrong policy of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) could destroy the future and training of young doctors. The PMA demanded the chief minister take notice of the situation.